Mafia Fugitive Arrested After Police Discover His Italian Food YouTube Channel

by : Julia Banim on : 30 Mar 2021 16:10
Mafia Fugitive Arrested After Police Discover His Italian Food YouTube ChannelCalabria News/YouTube/Magic Madzik (CC-BY-2.0)

A mafia fugitive has been arrested after his Italian cuisine YouTube channel apparently gave the game away.

An alleged member of the notorious ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate, Marc Feren Claude Biart had spent seven years on the run from the police, having been wanted in connection with cocaine trafficking in the Netherlands.

The 53-year-old has now been arrested in the city of Boca Chica, in the Dominican Republic and extradited to Italy, with police confirming his arrest in a statement given ahead of an international anti-mafia summit held in Italy.

InterpolCalabria News/YouTube

As reported by the Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, Biart was caught out after he was clocked on an Italian cooking YouTube channel he’d created with his wife.

Although Biart had made sure to obscure his face in the numerous cooking videos uploaded to the channel, police were able to identify him through his distinctive body art.

As reported by The Guardian, another alleged ‘Ndrangheta member has also been recently arrested in Portugal after having been on the run for 14 years.

Regarded as being among the most dangerous Italian fugitives, police were able to trace Francesco Pelle to a Lisbon clinic where he had been receiving treatment for coronavirus.

'NdranghetaPA Images

Based in the Italian region of Calabria, the ’Ndrangheta is regarded as one of the world’s most powerful crime syndicates due to its control over the majority of the cocaine entering Europe.

As per France 24, it’s estimated that there are approximately 20,000 ‘Ndrangheta members worldwide.

Nicola Gratteri, a leading prosecutor in Calabria, has also estimated that the crime syndicate generates more than 50 billion euros ($61 billion) annually, the majority of which comes from cocaine trafficking.

mafiaPA Images

More than 350 alleged members of the powerful ‘Ndrangheta, were tried in January this year on similar charges of murder and extortion in Italy’s largest mafia trial in decades.

Federico Varese, professor of Criminology at Oxford University, told AFP:

This trial shows how deeply rooted the Ndrangheta is in society. It’s shocking that you have a criminal group so rooted in the territory you have to put hundreds of people on trial.

As reported by BBC News at the time, most of the defendants were detained back in December 2019 after pre-dawn raids in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Alleged clan boss Luigi Mancuso, 66, sometimes referred as ‘The Uncle’, is reported to be the highest-profile defendant in this. Other defendants reportedly go known by nicknames such as ‘The Wolf’, ‘Fatty’ and ‘Blondie’.

