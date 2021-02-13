Major 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Coast Of Japan

rumireports/NoneType1/Twitter

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has hit off the east coast of Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the epicentre of the quake was recorded 103km from Ishinomaki, Miyagi, off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60km.

The agency added that a tsunami warning hasn’t been issued following the quake.

NHK, the country’s public broadcaster, reported the shaking lasting for around 30 seconds. Bloomberg reporter Kurumi Mori wrote, ‘Still, felt like a pretty long one even in Tokyo. It started with sideways shaking, then turned into up and down shaking. I’ve never felt that before.’

She added, ‘Anchors reporting from Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi with helmets on. Smart. Power outages have been reported in Fukushima prefecture. Some traffic lights are also out.’

As per a report from The Japan Times, people who live or are located near coastal areas are also being asked to reach higher ground as a precaution as aftershocks are expected to continue.

The magnitude was recorded at 6.0 in the southern region of Miyagi, the Nakadori central and Hamadori coastal regions of Fukushima, according to the agency, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant, earlier hit by a quake and tsunami.

Fortunately, there are no problems at the plant at the time of writing, and the Japanese government is set to assemble a task force to assess the quake.

It comes just shy of a month before the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Fukushima quake, an ‘undersea megathrust earthquake’ that reached a magnitude of 9.0-9.1. It’s considered to be the largest in Japan’s history, as well as the fourth-biggest ever recorded across the world.

After shaking for six minutes, it also led to a catastrophic tsunami with heights of up to 40.5m. Overall, the quake was responsible for the deaths of 15,899 people and more than 6,000 further injuries.