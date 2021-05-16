Major Incident Declared After Suspected Gas Explosion Destroys Three Houses

Simon Smith/Twitter

A major incident has been declared in Lancashire, UK, after a suspected gas explosion destroyed three homes.

The incident in Heysham occurred in the early hours of this morning, May 16, after the explosion took place around 2.40am.

Tragically a child has died as a result of the blast, suspected to have been a gas explosion, while four others have been badly injured.

The name of the child has not been released, but police confirmed that their family have been informed.

Lancashire Police recently tweeted an update writing, ‘We remain at scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Ave Heysham which has caused 2 houses to collapse & badly damaged another. Sadly, we can now confirm a young child has died & 4 other people have been injured, 2 seriously. Our thoughts are with all those affected.’

Police confirmed that ten units were sent there and a safety cordon remains around the area. Nearby residents were quickly evacuated after the explosion and people are being advised to ‘avoid the entire area’.

In addition to the three houses being destroyed, surrounding people’s homes have been damaged by the devastating blast.

One neighbour told The Mirror, ‘It’s blown my windows, front door and roof.’ Another neighbour described it as being ‘like a minor earthquake’.

A third neighbour told the publication:

We are all fine just shaken and worried about the house as we have no door or windows and the roof’s damaged. The front door blew off completely and it shattered the windows.

In the wake of the blast, Electricity North West has paused electricity supplies to the area for safety purposes.

People have since expressed their condolences on social media in light of the news of the child’s passing. One person wrote, ‘Utterly devastating and all my thoughts and prayers are with the families. RIP little one’, while someone else commented, ‘How awful! Thoughts are with the families involved’.