Major London Underground Strike To Affect Tube Travel Tomorrow

Alamy

Major strikes by London Underground tube drivers will hit the capital tomorrow, November 26.

Full-day strike action is planned from between 04.30 up until 04.29 the following day, with Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union drivers working on the Victoria, Central, Northern, Piccadilly and Jubilee lines having been told not to turn up for their shifts.

This action is being held in protest at the ‘ripping up of existing agreements and working arrangements’ ahead of the reopening of the Night Tube, with the RMT believes ‘will wreck work life balance by bulldozing through additional night and weekend working’.

Alamy

RMT members are displeased about Transport for London (TfL) choosing to permanently merge the Night Tube workforce of approximately 200 drivers, which includes many part-time workers, with day staff. This change means that all drivers will be required to work four weekend late shifts every year.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said:

This strike is about the ripping apart of popular and family friendly agreements that helped make the original Night Tube such a success. Instead the company want to cut costs and lump all drivers into a pool where they can be kicked from pillar to post at the behest of the management.

Lynch went on to state that the union had ‘made every effort in ACAS and direct talks since the off to resolve this dispute’, and claims that London Underground bosses are ‘driven solely by the bottom line’ with ‘no interest whatsoever in the well being of their staff or the service to passengers’.

Alamy

According to Lynch, this strike action, which could have ‘serious consequences’ in the lead-up to the festive season, could have been avoided if management hadn’t chosen to get rid of ‘dedicated Night Tube staff and perfectly workable arrangements’ so as to cut staffing numbers and costs.

He continued:

We warned months ago that slashing two hundred Night Tube Train Driver positions would create a staffing nightmare and LU need to start facing up to that reality and soon. The union remains available for further talks even at this late stage.

Another full-day strike will be held on Saturday, December 18, with evening and overnight strikes scheduled from 20.30 until 04.29 on the following dates: November 27; December 3; December 4; December 10; December 11; and December 17.

More information about this disruption can be found on the Transport for London (TfL) website.

