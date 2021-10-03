Major Oil Spill Reaches Orange County Coast

ABC7/surfcityusa/Instagram

A major oil spill off the coast of southern California has forced beach closures in an effort to curb a ‘potential ecological disaster’.

The leak is believed to have originated from an offshore oil production operation. While there are no specifics at the time of writing, the spill is made up of an estimated 3,000 barrels of oil, said to be around 126,000 gallons.

The US Coast Guard was first informed of the spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, Orange County, at around 9.00am on Saturday, October 2. Some of the oil has reached the shore and already impacted the Talbert Marshlands and Santa Ana River Trail.

Following a response from all levels of government and the establishment of a ‘unified command’, officials have since closed off the shoreline, ABC7 reports. Skimming equipment and booms have been deployed in the water to try to prevent further oil from drifting closer to the shore and entering the harbour.

In a statement, the unified command said it was ‘established to respond to an oil spill reported to be approximately 13 square miles in size, three miles off the coast of Newport Beach.’

‘We want the community to know that as a city, we’ve been working with our federal, state and county partners to mitigate the impact that could be a potential ecological disaster,’ Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr also said.

The final day of the Pacific Airshow was set to take place today, October 3, but Huntington Beach officials cancelled it due to the ‘potential health impacts’ of so many attendees, and warned the general public to stay away and avoid any oiled areas.

‘Public volunteers are not needed and could hinder response efforts. We request that members of the public stay away from the area,’ they said.

