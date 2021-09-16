‘Major Success’ As ISIS Leader In Sahara Is Killed

US State Department/WION/YouTube

The head of Islamic State in Greater Sahara has reportedly been killed by French forces, marking a ‘major success’ in the fight against the terrorist group in Africa.

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was reportedly assassinated in an unknown country in West Africa, with a spokesperson for French president Emmanuel Macron confirming last night the terrorist leader was ‘definitely dead’.

In a tweet posted shortly before 1.00am local time, Macron said al-Sahrawi had been ‘neutralized by French forces’, in what he described as ‘another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel’.

As leader of Islamic State in Greater Sahara, al-Sahrawi was understood to be responsible for ordering an attack that killed four US special forces soldiers in Niger in October 2017. He’d also admitted ‘personally ordering’ the murders of six French aid workers who were shot dead by ISIS gunmen in the country last year, MailOnline reports.

Following the 2017 ambush, the United States military had placed a $5 million bounty on al Sahrawi’s head, offering the reward in return for information that led to his capture. According to The Times, rumours of his death had been circulating in the region over recent months, but had not been officially confirmed until today, September 16.

After confirming the news of the assassination, Macron paid tribute to the troops who had been killed in the region, writing, ‘The Nation is thinking this evening of all its heroes who died for France in the Sahel in the Serval and Barkhane operations, of the bereaved families, of all of its wounded. Their sacrifice is not in vain. With our African, European and American partners, we will continue this fight.’

Along with Al-Qaeda affiliates in the region, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has been responsible for a number of jihadist attacks in West Africa in recent years, primarily targeting local residents.