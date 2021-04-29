Majority Of UK Students Want Compulsory Sexual Consent Test Before University

Warning: Distressing Content

The majority of UK students have said they want people to take a compulsory sexual consent survey before starting university.

Conducted by the Higher Education Policy Institute, it was found that 58% of those who took part thought that it was a good idea that people demonstrated that they understood sexual consent.

The survey comes after thousands of students in Britain have expressed concerns around the ‘Lad culture’ that’s present at universities.

It also comes after 31-year-old Sarah Everard was murdered while walking home alone in London, sparking calls for men to make women feel safer on the streets.

As well as 58% of the 1,000 respondents voting in favour of the test, only a quarter felt that they’d received enough sex education while at school, BBC News reports.

Concerns were also highlighted regarding consent when alcohol and/or drugs were involved, with only 30% saying they were very confident about navigating consent.

Everyone’s Invited released more than 10,000 anonymous reports that people had submitted detailing sexual abuse they’ve been victim to. Soma Sara, a recent graduate from University College London, founded the website in June 2020.

Nearly 100 different British universities were named in people’s testimonies, Sky News reports.

One harrowing testimony from someone in Edinburgh read, ‘I was waiting on a train platform for my train – this is in broad daylight – and a group of teenage boys walk past me and one of them grabs me down there and walks away.’

Another from a student at Durham University read:

I told a boy that I had a boyfriend and wasn’t interested. He followed me into my room when I was really drunk and pushed me on my bed, climbed on top of me taking off his clothes. I told him to stop again and he said ‘I know you want it’ and pushed my skirt up. […] Luckily my flatmate came in and told me she had an emergency and needed me to go to her room.

One Lancaster University student wrote, ‘On a night out me and a friend were in a McDonald’s queue waiting for our food, a girl came up to me and a friend and grabbed our penises and testicles. We told her to let go and she laughed and walked back to her friend.’

In the wake of these reports and the survey’s findings, the Office for Students (OfS) has said that it’s going to look into offering training to both students and staff that could cover bystander initiatives, consent and handling disclosures in a bid to raise awareness on sexual abuse and harassment.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.