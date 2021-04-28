Ma’Khia Bryant’s Mother Says Her Other Daughter Watched As 16-Year-Old Was Fatally Dead By Cop

Paula Bryant/Facebook/Shutterstock

Ma’Khia Bryant’s younger sister watched as the police killed the 16-year-old in front of their foster home, her mother has revealed.

Paula Bryant said that her 15-year old daughter Janiah called her ‘screaming’ to tell her Ma’Khia had been shot during an altercation with another girl. ‘Janiah said, ‘Mommy, I need you, I have something to tell you, Ma’Khia has been shot’,’ Bryant told the Mail Online.

‘She was crying, she couldn’t talk properly, she was just crying and screaming and telling me ‘I love you, I love you’.’

Ma’Khia was shot four times by police after having been called to reports of a fight at her foster home, CNN reports. Footage from police bodycams appear to show Ma’Khia holding a knife and lunging at another girl before being shot.

According to Bryant, the two sisters were like ‘best friends’, with Janiah left devastated by Ma’Khia’s death. ‘Janiah has said to me it happened so fast. Ma’Khia was her best friend, they were almost like twin sisters. She’s crying constantly, she’s grieving. She said, ‘Mommy, I couldn’t save Ma’Khia’.’

Ma’Khia and Janiah lived together in a foster home in Columbus, Ohio. They and their younger brother had been placed in care four years ago for unknown reasons, with Bryant telling Mail Online that she had been in the process of fighting to regain custody of her children.

She said that she had last seen her daughter at a supervised visit five days before the shooting, where the two spoke about ‘hair and make up’ and Bryant’s plans to bring Ma’Khia and her siblings home. ‘She said, ‘Mommy, I love you. I miss you so much, you’re a good mom’. That was the last time I saw her alive, the last time I spoke to her,’ she explained.

According to Bryant, police and hospital staff would not let her see Ma’Khia’s body until three days after her death. She revealed, ‘I asked to see her. They told me, no. They said it’s a police thing and they will have to give you permission.’

‘This is the hardest day. I’ve seen my baby dead. Words cannot express how I feel right now. I’m devastated.’

Bryant also said that she would not watch the footage of Ma’Khia being shot, telling The Daily Mail, ‘I never watched any video of my daughter being shot. I can’t bring myself to do it. I never want to see that.’

An investigation into Ma’Khia’s death is ongoing.