Malala Yousafzai Shares Wedding Pictures From Small Ceremony In Birmingham

Malala/Instagram

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot in Birmingham and shared pictures of the celebration.

Malala became a global symbol for women’s education and resilience after she recovered from being shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan, when the militant group boarded her school bus in 2012.

Advert 10

In 2014, she became a Nobel laureate at the age of just 17, making her the youngest ever recipient of the award.

Now, the 24-year-old has tied the knot with partner Asser Malik in a Nikah ceremony in which the bride and groom consent to be married, with the activist reflecting on how the celebration marked ‘a precious day’ in her life.

Alamy

Malala took to Twitter to share photographs from the special day with her followers.

Advert 10

She wrote:

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

After this ceremony, a separate civil ceremony is normally carried out privately, according to the BBC, however, Malala didn’t share if she and Asser had one.

Advert 10

The post has amassed over 200,000 likes and 16,000 comments, with users taking to the tweet to congratulate the newlyweds. One said: ‘Congratulations and mashallah x.’

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, wrote:

Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day – we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.

A third commented: ‘Wish you all the best, may God bless you.. and congratulations.’

Advert 10

Since graduating from Oxford University, Malala has become a leading human rights campaigner, calling for better support for Afghan refugees and continuing to advocate for girls’ education and women’s equality. She has even met up with another young activist, Greta Thunberg, to discuss their shared causes.