Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead In New York

PA Images/Alamy

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s daughters, has been found dead in her New York home.

The 56-year-old was one of six daughters the late civil rights leader shared with wife Betty Shabazz, who died in 1997: Qubilah Shabazz; Attallah Shabazz; Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz; Ilyasah Shabazz; and Malaak Shabazz.

She passed away in her Brooklyn apartment on Monday, November 22. While the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing, police officials said she was found unconscious and unresponsive by her daughter, and it’s not believed to be suspicious, NBC News reports.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., paid tribute to Shabazz on Twitter. ‘I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah,’ she wrote.

Dr. Omar Suleiman also wrote, ‘Malikah was in the womb of her mother Betty when Malcolm was gunned down in front of his family. She never got to hug him here. I pray he will be waiting to embrace her there. May Allah have mercy on them and make it easy for her remaining family in earth.’

Joy Reid tweeted, ‘Meditating on the entire Shabazz family tonight and praying for their fortitude in the midst of this fresh sorrow.’

Shabazz’s death also comes shortly after the two men convicted of murdering Malcolm X on February 21, 1965 – Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam – were exonerated, having been sentenced to life in prison and serving more than two decades behind bars.

Azis, 83, was released on parole in 1983, while Islam was released in 1987, before passing away in 2009. A third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, was also found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, before being paroled in 2010.

Malcolm X’s daughters demanded his murder investigation be reopened earlier this year following a deathbed letter from a former undercover NYPD officer who claimed the police and FBI conspired in his assassination. ‘The truly guilty – not the shooters but those who sent them – escaped all accountability. The investigation was botched,’ the detective wrote.