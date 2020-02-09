Maldives Police Admit Arrest Of Woman In Bikini Was ‘Badly Handled’
by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Feb 2020 15:24
Maldives Police have apologised to a woman they arrested earlier this week for wearing a bikini on the beach, admitting the situation was ‘badly handled’.
The unnamed woman, who can be heard speaking in a British accent in a clip that has since gone viral on social media, was detained by police officers on a beach on the island of Maafushi, in Kaafu Atoll on February 6.
The woman can be heard repeatedly shouting, ‘You are sexually assaulting me,’ while officers struggle to handcuff her. Another man can be seen trying to cover her up with a towel as she is led away from the area.
