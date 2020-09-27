Maldives Resort Offering Private Beach For People Working From Home
With unpredictable internet and noisy neighbours, working from home can all too often prove to be a less than ideal environment for productivity.
However, I would imagine my own working day would be a far more serene, pleasant experience if my desk overlooked a crystal clear ocean and not a cluster of gnarly looking pigeons fighting over a chip.
Now, a luxury resort in the Maldives has launched a ‘Workation Package,’ to help home workers get through their working day in peace and comfort. The package includes a ‘dedicated’ personal assistant and as many refreshments as you need, as well as a complimentary laundry service.
The Nautilus Maldives reopened September 1, and is now offering the opportunity for perhaps the most idyllic working environment on Earth right about now.
Travellers will be able swap their home study for a desk at this picturesque hideaway, which is located in the Baa atoll UNESCO biosphere reserve.
Those who book this package may stay for up to 21 days, and will have the option to set up their work station on a quiet sandbank for a few hours each day, complete with their own personal desk and shaded sun canopy.
Of course, this sort of package doesn’t come cheap and might be pretty out of reach for a lot of home workers, even when taking into account all the train fares we’ve been saving.
A seven-night stay for two people at one of The Nautilus Maldives’ 26 beach and ocean houses will set you back $23,250, with a two-week or three-week stay costing guests a cool $37,850 or $52,000.
Outside of working hours, there’s plenty to do at this paradisal resort to keep your mind off the daily grind, including a range of spa and wellness facilities.
According to the website:
A tantalising slice of freedom in the Maldives’ stunning Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Nautilus Maldives 5 star resort offers life unbound. Every visitor to our shores discovers life’s rarest treasures. Gifts that money cannot buy – time, freedom, refuge.
This collection of 26 immensely private beach and ocean houses exists beyond the bounds of time. Our private Villas in the Maldives is a place where nothing is fixed, and anything is possible. Where you are free to set your own beat. Free to do – and to be – as you please.
Sadly, this sort of set up is a little bit out of my price range right now, but I may well try and recreate a similar vibe at home with a fish tank, some plants and a bit of calming ocean music.
