Male Doctor Wouldn’t Tie Woman’s Tubes Because She Wasn’t Married And ‘A Woman Should Not Make That Decision’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Mar 2021 13:42
A woman has revealed how a male doctor refused to tie her fallopian tubes because ‘a woman should not make that decision’.

Sarah-Jo Baskin took to TikTok, after someone put a call out asking, ‘What is the most sexist thing a man has ever said to you?’

In response, she recalled a horrifying conversation that took place between Sarah-Jo and her male doctor following the traumatic birth of her second child.

Check it out here:

@bfeedingmomma##sexist ##mansplaining♬ original sound – Sarah Jo

Sarah-Jo gave birth to her second child, a little boy, when she was 27 years old, but complications with the delivery put both her and her son in grave medical danger, which led her to the conclusion that she didn’t want to have any more children.

‘Mine has got to be when I was 27 years old. I had just had my second child and I was talking to the doctor about getting my tubes tied because at that point I did not want any more children,’ she explained.

‘The labour and delivery almost killed me and my son, so I was like, Nope, don’t want any more.’

The process of tying a woman’s fallopian tubes is a permanent form of birth control, meaning she can no longer get pregnant. Given the circumstances, it seems like a perfectly reasonable request from a woman who nearly lost her life giving birth.

But not according to this male doctor, who allegedly told Sarah-Jo he wouldn’t do it.

She explained:

When I asked him why, he said, ‘you’re not married’. And I said, ‘what does that have to do with anything?’

In response, the male doctor is said to have told Sarah-Jo that he believes ‘it’s best that a man and a woman make that decision together’, adding, ‘I don’t think you should make that decision on your own.’

Clearly baffled by what the doctor had just told her, Sarah-Jo questioned again, ‘What does that have to do with anything? This is my body and I want to have my tubes tied.’

In response, the doctor allegedly told her, ‘I’m not tying your tubes, I do not think a woman should make that decision.’

Unsurprisingly, people rushed to the comments section to question whether the male doctor would have responded in the same manner if a man had asked him for a vasectomy.

Others said they hoped Sarah-Jo reported him.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

