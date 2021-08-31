Male Karen Protests Covid Mask Rules By Urinating On Dairy Queen Counter

Graham Hughes/Facebook

After staff at a Dairy Queen refused to serve a man for not wearing a face mask, he chose to urinate on the counter in protest.

The disgusting ordeal took place in Vancouver Island, Canada, and was caught on camera by a person waiting to be served behind the man, who has since been dubbed a male Karen.

In the clip, Dairy Queen staff can be heard politely telling the man that it’s a company policy to refuse service to a person not wearing a face mask.

He’s then asked to leave the establishment so they can serve the customers waiting behind him, when he unzips his trousers and begins urinating on the counter in front of Dairy Queen employees.

See it here:

Graham Hughes, a customer in the restaurant at the time, caught the incident on camera and has since shared it with CTV News.

Speaking to the news channel, he said, ‘You know, we keep talking about ‘when we get back to normal’, but we never had to give up being decent to each other. So I’m curious about how that’s happening.’

‘The amount of disrespect that’s taking place – we never had to give up respect. We never had to give that up with the mask mandates, or the vaccine mandates,’ Graham continued.

Graham Hughes/Facebook

While this won’t be the last incident of someone becoming disgruntled after being told to wear a face mask, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sergeant Chris Manseau said that this was the ‘first incident of this nature’.

‘I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite,’ he added.

As of yesterday, August 30, police were yet to identify and arrest the man for his actions.