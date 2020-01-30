Man, 60, Dies From Heart Attack After Passersby Refuse To Help Over Coronavirus Fears
A 60-year-old man collapsed outside a Chinese restaurant in Sydney, Australia, but passersby reportedly refused to perform CPR over fears he had coronavirus.
An ambulance was called instead for the man, who had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest, at around 8.30pm local time on Tuesday, January 28.
Paramedics tried to revive the 60-year-old at the restaurant on Campbell Street in Haymarket, but he sadly died at the scene.
New South Wales police were called to the restaurant ‘following reports of a concern for welfare.’ A spokesperson for NSW police told news.com.au police attended along with ambulance paramedics who ‘commenced CPR on a 60-year-old man who is believed to have suffered a medical episode.’
They added: ‘Despite efforts to revive him the man died at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances.’ However, the spokesperson would apparently not comment on reports of passersby refusing to give CPR over coronavirus fears.
In Australia, it’s so far reported seven people have been found to have coronavirus after returning from Wuhan, China, where the virus was first discovered.
Since the outbreak last month, the virus has infected around 7,700 people globally, according to CNN. While the vast majority of cases are in China, there has been at least 90 cases confirmed in countries outside China, such as in the US, France, Australia, Japan, Canada and South Korea.
It’s believed the virus has killed at least 170 people. According to reports, nearly 60 million people in China have been put on ‘full or partial lockdown’ in Chinese cities for a week, following the outbreak.
With the virus spreading globally, British Airways have suspended all flights to China and Britons returning from the country will be ‘safely quarantined’ for 14 days. 200 Britons were supposed to be evacuated from the city of Wuhan today, January 30, thought it’s reported the flight was delayed due to Chinese permissions not coming through in time.
Following the outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a statement on what the virus is and symptoms of the illness.
The statement reads:
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.
Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
WHO conducted meetings on January 22 and 23 to decide whether to declare the coronavirus outbreak as a global public health emergency. It was decided that, while it was an emergency in China, it has not yet become a global health emergency.
In the history of health emergencies, there have only ever been five declared – all of which have been in the last decade.
There was the swine flu pandemic in 2009, a polio outbreak in 2014, the Western Africa Ebola outbreak in 2014, the Zika virus outbreak in 2015 and another Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2019.
