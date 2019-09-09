Man Accidentally ‘Kills Himself With Own Shotgun’ After Bullet Ricochets Off Car

MailOnline

Horrifying footage has emerged showing a man lying in a London street on Sunday afternoon following claims he accidentally shot himself with his own gun.

The man died on a street in Sydenham, south London, just before 4pm on Sunday afternoon, according to reports in the MailOnline.

Police are now said to be investigating how he was injured, however witnesses claim there was an altercation before he allegedly accidentally shot himself with a shotgun.

A harrowing video recorded by a local shows a masked man crouching over the victim shouting:

He’s shot himself, he’s f*cking shot himself.

The video then shows him and another man running off when a witness appears and calls the emergency services.

This shooting is one of three violent deaths seen in the capital in just 12 hours on Sunday. A woman was stabbed to death before a man was shot dead in Kentish Town.

None of the three deaths is thought to be related to one another.

Police were given extra Section 60 Stop and Search powers in Sydenham to help them track down the suspects in a bid to prevent further violence.

At the time of writing, the cordon remains in place at the scene, and a blue tent has been placed around the spot where the man was found.

As per the MailOnline, a shopkeeper on the high street said:

A group of guys were sitting in a car by the bank and a big guy came up to them with a shotgun. They all got out of the car and ran so the guy decided to damage the car with the back of the gun. As he was hitting the windows the gun went off and he shot himself – that’s what we’ve been told.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.