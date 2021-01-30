Man Accused Of Robbing Kim Kardashian In Paris Releases Book Detailing Events kimkardashian/Instagram/E!

One of the men accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris is now releasing a book detailing the events which unfolded that night.

Yunice Abbas, who has never been photographed, was among five men who allegedly robbed the reality star on the night of October 2, 2016. Kim had been staying at the luxurious Hotel de Pourtalès complex at the time, having travelled to Paris for fashion week.

During the terrifying ordeal, Kim was tied up and held at gunpoint before the robbers fled on bikes, taking with them $10 million worth of jewelry. The stolen items have never been recovered.

Kim Kardashian West PA Images

An extract of the forthcoming book, entitled, I Sequestered Kim Kardashian, has now been published in the French edition of Closer, details how the group had mistakenly taken Kim’s phone with them as they fled, after which they realised iconic Fast Car singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman had been calling her.

He revealed:

In the most complete haste, I pick up the valuables. This time, my rear wheel is punctured. As I passed a marauding police car, a totally incongruous telephone ringing made me jump. Before my incredulous eyes, a name then appeared on the luminous screen. Not possible … I’m hallucinating!

kim kardashian and kanye west PA

Abbas went on to reveal that the group had relied upon elderly people to scout the building during preparations for the robbery, remarking:

What could be more reassuring than elderly people, as peaceful as they are anonymous, in order to glean as much information as possible on the spot.

He also claimed that Kim and her secretary had repeatedly called 911 at the beginning of the robbery, despite being in France, noting ‘our two fatal beauties have [sic] for a long time stubbornly insisted on dialing 911’.

Abbas went on to clarify that Kim had eventually ‘complied’ with the robbers after realizing they weren’t ‘threatening her life’.