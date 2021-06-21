Man Accused Of Running ‘Illegal Pistachio Operation’ After Stealing 42,000 Pounds Of Them

During the month of June, a routine audit by the Touchstone Pistachio Company revealed that approximately 42,000 pounds of pistachios were missing. On June 17, the TCSO Ag Crimes Unit were contacted and requested to investigate the theft.

Yesterday, investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered the tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a nearby lot. Detectives found that the pistachios were being moved from 2000 pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale.