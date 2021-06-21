Man Accused Of Running ‘Illegal Pistachio Operation’ After Stealing 42,000 Pounds Of Them
A man has been accused of running an illegal pistachio operation after 42,000 pounds of the nut went missing.
The Touchstone Pistachio Company noticed a significant amount of pistachios were missing; in fact, approximately 42,000 pounds of nuts were unaccounted for. As a result, the Californian-based company enlisted the help of the authorities to find out what happened.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has now updated the public on their investigation and it seems that one man is suspected of stealing the large number of pistachios.
The county sheriff’s office stated:
During the month of June, a routine audit by the Touchstone Pistachio Company revealed that approximately 42,000 pounds of pistachios were missing. On June 17, the TCSO Ag Crimes Unit were contacted and requested to investigate the theft.
Yesterday, investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered the tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a nearby lot. Detectives found that the pistachios were being moved from 2000 pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale.
The pistachios that had yet to of been distributed have now been returned to Touchstone Pistachio Company.
At the moment, it is believed that ’34-year-old Alberto Montemayor of Montemayor trucking’ is responsible for the lost nuts. Montemayor is currently under arrest and being questioned about the missing pistachios.
Despite the arrest, the authorities are still urging those with any information on the nuts to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department to give their insight.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]