Man Accused Of Shooting 5-Year-Old Boy In Head In Front Of Sisters In North Carolina

A man has been accused of shooting a five-year-old boy dead in front of his sisters.

Cannon Hinnan was playing outside his home in Wilson, North Carolina on Sunday, August 9, when 25-year-old Darius Sessoms shot the boy in the head. Cannon’s sisters, aged seven and eight, were playing with their brother outside and witnessed the horrific ordeal.

Cannon, who was set to start kindergarten on Monday, was rushed to hospital but sadly died. Sessoms, who lived next door to Cannon’s father, was arrested the following day.

Doris Lybrand witnessed the shooting and claims Sessoms ran up to the children, put the gun near Cannon’s head and fired, before running back to his home.

As per WRAL-TV she said, ‘My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids. For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen’. People don’t run across the street and kill kids.’

Lybrand explained that Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, came running out the house after he was shot and began screaming as he picked up his five-year-old son. She added, ‘They’ll never get over this.’

Following Sessoms’ arrest on Monday, August 10, he was charged with first-degree murder. During a brief court hearing the following day, he said he planned to hire his own lawyer and rejected an attempt to have a judge appoint an attorney for him. His hearing is scheduled for August 25, and he is currently being held without bond.

Cannon’s family say they have known Sessoms for years, and were devastated to hear what he had done.

As per CBS 17, Rachel Pipkin, a cousin of Cannon’s mother, said:

We used to play together and I never thought he’d kill someone. A mother now has to lay her son to rest at five years old, which she should never have to do. He’ll never be forgotten.

Carlton Stevens, the mayor of Wilson, was also extremely shocked to hear of the boy’s death. He said, ‘I have a child that’s five years old. My heart broke right then. I went home right then and I took my baby and just hugged her.’

Cannon’s funeral will be taking place today, August 13, at the Shingleton Funeral Home. There will also be a candlelight vigil for the young boy tomorrow night at 8pm on the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse.

Our thoughts are with Cannon’s family through this extremely difficult time.