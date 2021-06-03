Man Air-Lifted To Hospital After Jumping 200ft From Durdle Door In Shocking Video
A shocking video shows the moment a man jumped of Dorset’s Durdle Door.
In the clip, the man can be seen leaping 200ft off the well-known beauty spot before crashing into the sea.
While some beach-goers were cheering the man on, others looked on in horror and screamed as he hit the water.
Following the ordeal, the man was air-lifted to Dorset County Hospital. The helicopter had to land on the beach filled with people during Britain’s ongoing heatwave.
According to The Sun, the man who performed the stunt, known as ‘tombstoning’, was 38 years old and had travelled all the way down from Grimsby. It’s believed there have been 20 deaths in the UK caused by doing such jumps in the last 16 years, the publication added.
Reiss Simons, who filmed the ordeal earlier this week, wrote on Facebook that the guy had broken his arm as a result of the 200ft jump and was arrested for causing the whole beach to be closed off. It’s since been confirmed that the man sustained a dislocated shoulder, however.
Meanwhile, another witness, Khawar Khawaja, thought he was trying to take his own life.
He told The Sun:
When we got there he was already at the top of the cliff, my wife thought that he was trying to commit suicide. Lots of people were watching him climb the cliff, and the emergency services had already been called because of how high it is.
It was really scary to watch, we didn’t know if he was going to come back up at all or how badly he had injured himself.
‘When the air ambulance arrived they managed to locate him. He had a bandage on his shoulder and was taken to the hospital,’ Khawar continued. ‘It’s scary to think that people just jump off of something that high and don’t think that they might hurt themselves.’
A spokesman from Kimmeridge Coastguard said they had attended several incidents on Monday, May 31. They said in a statement, ‘After another busy day on bank holiday Monday in which the team were tasked to numerous incidents at Durdle Door involving ankle injuries, and a person with a diabetes episode – we were again requested to assist our colleagues at Lulworth Coastguard Rescue Team.’
Discussing the man who jumped off the cliff, they added, ‘A person had sustained a dislocated shoulder and we were requested to secure a safe cordon for heli-med air ambulance after to land and take off on a very crowded beach.’
It’s unknown if the man was charged with any offenses following Monday’s ordeal.
