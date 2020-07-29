Connecticut Man Allegedly Decapitated Landlord With Samurai Sword Over Rent Dispute
I’m sure we’ve all had disputes with our landlords at some point in our lives, but this argument left a man dead.
Jerry David Thompson murdered his roommate and landlord Victor King with a samurai sword following an altercation over rent. Adding to the brutality, he was allegedly decapitated.
Thompson, 42, had recently moved into the residency in Connecticut before murdering 64-year-old King on Sunday, July 26. A day before his death, King had reported to police that Thompson had threatened him with the blade.
It was when a friend couldn’t get in contact with King on Sunday that they alerted the authorities. Police and the fire service later forced their way into the residency and discovered the gruesome scene.
King had retired from his job working in IT just two years ago and was also a professional bridge player, and had won a national tournament in 2016.
Following the discovery of King’s body, police tracked down Thompson in his car, but the 42-year-old refused to say anything. However, he did write a message to the officers on a piece of paper that read, ‘paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need [sic]’.
Upon searching the glove compartment, they discovered paperwork suggesting Thompson considered himself a sovereign citizen and therefore wasn’t subject to the law, reported New York Post.
Despite his supposed sovereign citizen status, Thompson had previous assault and robbery convictions and was brought before a court yesterday, July 28. He is currently being held on $2 million bail.
King’s cousin Jim Banks spoke to the Hartfort Courant about King, dubbing him a ‘joy to be around’.
Banks said:
He was one of the good guys. One that would never hurt a soul. One that would always reach out and help others. He was pleasant as can be. Always seemed to be happy. He was just a joy to be around.
I can’t imagine him doing anything that would provoke somebody. That just wasn’t in his personality.
Speaking about his cousin’s love of bridge, Banks added, ‘He was very good at it. Very good at teaching others to play it. Just a kind and gentle person whose first love was bridge.’
Anyone with further information on King’s death are being urged to come forward and to contact Det. Scott Parker at 860-757-4157, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 860-722-TIPS.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
