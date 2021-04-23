Man Arrested After Bragging That He Stormed The Capitol On Dating App

FBI

A man that took part in the storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC last January has been caught after boasting about it on a dating app.

New Yorker Robert Chapman was arrested by the FBI for his part in the insurrection attack on the Capitol building on January 6, after Donald Trump supporters forced their way on the ground where members of Congress had gathered to verify the election victory of Joe Biden.

Chapman is one of a growing number who have since detained by authorities, after many rioters had simply been allowed to walk out of the building they had illegally occupied. However, Chapman’s apprehension was unique in the sense that he caught after bragging about his crime on dating app Bumble.

PA Images

Court documents allege that he revealed his actions to a person he matched with, saying, ‘I did storm the capitol’ and that he ‘made it all the way into Statuary Hall,’ NBC New York reports.

As well as his Bumble confession, Chapman, who is from Putnam County, New York, is also said to have been included in another person’s post on Facebook, in a photo that shows him inside the Capitol Building itself, alongside the caption: ‘My Dear friend and Brostar Robert made it in the Capitol building at the protest yesterday ….Woo Hooooooooo!!!!’

In response to other comments on the post, an account under the name Robert Erick but believed to be Chapman’s, responded with: ‘These are your peers? colleagues? they are a bunch of little b*tch trolls. keyboard warriors who don’t do a f*cking thing’.

The Erick account posted about leaving New York the day prior to the Capitol invasion, reading: ‘The rotten apple. Gonna go down to the District of Criminality to Enjoy some much deserved entertainment.’

PA Images

The day after the chaos, in which five people died including a member of Capitol Police, the same account posted the caption ‘INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!’ and was done so with several photos of Chapman inside the famous Capitol building.

Police bodycam footage also shows him in Statuary Hall, the chamber where sculptures of prominent Americans are displayed.

He appeared in court remotely on April 22, where he was ‘ordered released on his own recognizance’ according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney in the Southern District of New York.