Man Arrested After ‘Breaching Airport Security’ To Try And See If Aliens Are Real

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a plane to fly to Area 51 to see aliens.

The man in question reportedly rammed security gates with a limo in an attempt to steal a jet from the McCarran International Airport.

Reportedly, the man-made a bomb threat during the incident and has since been arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

The man was also said to have threatened Atlantic Aviation employees who confronted him. Witnesses claimed he said ‘I have a f*cking bomb. I’m going to blow this place up’.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene at 6.45pm local time after there were reports of a vehicle performing doughnuts in the car park.

On their way to the area, police were then told the car had breached security gates and was driving across an aircraft ramp.

When the police arrived, he reportedly told them he had a gasoline divide and a shotgun. He also noted that he wanted to steal a jet to fly to Area 51.

After the event, a search found an oxygen tank and what was thought to be a fire extinguisher with wiring wrapped around it, which is said to have looked similar to an explosive device.

The incident sparked a major police response, with the FBI also getting involved.