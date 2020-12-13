unilad
Man Arrested After Climbing On Top Of Plane Wing And Immediately Falling Off

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 13 Dec 2020 15:50
Man Arrested After Climbing On Top Of Plane Wing And Immediately Falling Off

A man has been arrested in Las Vegas after climbing out onto the wing of an aeroplane, before falling to the ground.

The unnamed man was filmed clambering onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight shortly before it was due to set off to Portland, Oregon, at McCarran Airport yesterday, December 12.

It’s unclear how the man made it onto the wing, but he was in for a rude awakening when he tumbled to the ground and was met by police, who put him in handcuffs.

Check it out here:

At first, people were amused by the bizarre behaviour, but things began to turn sour after his refusal to get down led to the flight being delayed.

However, he quite clearly didn’t want to come down, and began removing his socks and shoes, before throwing them down onto the runway below him.

Eventually, he lost control and fell from the wing, taking a hard tumble to the ground and falling head first. While it’s unclear whether the man sustained any serious injuries, law enforcement didn’t hesitate in jumping on him and putting him in cuffs.

According to reports in TMZ, he was later arrested, however there’s no word on his condition following the fall.

Las Vegas police have reportedly said they suspect the man jumped over the fence surrounding the airport grounds, rather than having been on the flight as you might expect.

In this case, what happens in Vegas certainly doesn’t stay in Vegas.

Emma Rosemurgey

Topics: News, Las Vegas, Now, portland

