Man Arrested After Jumping Out Of American Airlines Plane On The Runway

Being stuck on a plane sitting on the tarmac is no one’s idea of a good time, but one passenger has gone to extreme lengths to escape a grounded flight.

Passengers and crew on board the cancelled American Airlines flight out of Charlotte, North Carolina, were reportedly left waiting for more than half an hour, with no one at the airport available to move the jet bridge to allow them to disembark.

While most people remained on the plane, grumbling about the situation no doubt, one man decided he’d had enough, and took matters into his own hands by opening one of the plane’s emergency exits, running across the wing and jumping onto the ramp himself, before reportedly being arrested by airport police.

Luckily for us, the great escape was witnessed by a local journalist who happened to be on board the flight and had previously tweeted asking American Airlines to let them off. Brandon Goldner, a TV reporter for WCNC Charlotte, tweeted a photo of the open exit, with the caption, ‘so a passenger had enough and crawled over us in the exit row and let himself out. They got him by the jet bridge…’.

After eventually being allowed to leave the plane, Golder came across the man once again as he was being led away by police, tweeting, ‘as I’m rushing to grab a rental car, the passenger is bring led out of the airport in handcuffs.’

A spokesperson for American Airlines since confirmed the man was ‘immediately detained’ by airline staff and taken into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Fox Business reports. His chances of getting a flight out of Charlotte aren’t looking great either, with the spokesperson confirming the man has also been banned from American Airlines flights pending an investigation.

‘We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,’ the spokesperson said.