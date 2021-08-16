unilad
Man Arrested After Police Find Missing Horse In His Bedroom

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Aug 2021 18:30
Man Arrested After Police Find Missing Horse In His BedroomPA Images

A man in Oconee County has been arrested for stealing a horse and attempting to hide it in his bedroom.

Police arrested Garry Chase Coble Jr. following reports that he was seen riding a horse down the street and ushering it into his South Carolina home.

Neighbours were confused to see the strange ordeal, and explained that they didn’t think Coble owned a horse, leading them to believe it had been stolen.

Once police arrived at the scene last Monday, August 9, they made contact with his father, who stated that his son shouldn’t have been at the house.

Garry Coble Jr (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

His father then arrived and opened the door for the police, who were greeted by horse poo on the floor of the living room.

Coble’s father then demanded his son come out of his bedroom, and, when the police officers eventually got him into custody, they saw the full-sized horse in his bedroom.

One of the attending officers wrote in the police report, ‘It was at this time that I observed a full-size quarter horse standing in the middle of the bedroom,’ News19 reports.

Fortunately, the horse, named Jubilee, stayed calm throughout the whole ordeal, and appeared to be unharmed. However, when the owner arrived at the scene, they noticed a small laceration on the horse’s ankle that reportedly wasn’t there before it was stolen.

It’s believed the horse is valued at around $6,500.

Horse pexels)Pexels

Coble has since been charged with larceny of livestock. He was also wanted for other charges, with reports provided by the sheriff’s office listing burglary, larceny, trespassing, and at least one case where the suspect was seen throwing a mandolin into a neighbour’s pasture.

As of Thursday, August 12, Coble remained in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center, WSPA reports.

I guess that’s what you get for horsing around…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Animals, horse, News, Police, South Carolina, Theft, US News

