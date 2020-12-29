Man Arrested After Trying To Run To France Through Channel Tunnel PA Images

A man has been arrested after attempting to run the length of the Channel Tunnel, from England right through to France.

Authorities on both sides of the Channel were alerted after the unnamed man was spotted heading into the tunnel in Folkestone, Kent, one week ago.

French officials eventually found and arrested the man – who is said to be a 31-year-old escaped prisoner – taking him out of the Tunnel at Coquelles, near Calais, on December 21.

Channel Tunnel PA Images

As reported by the Mirror, a police source said:

He was heading to France from England, and presenting a clear danger to all Tunnel users, including himself. He was running, so as to get to France as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Eurotunnel said:

A person was detected inside the Channel Tunnel and taken into custody by the French Authorities.

The man was reportedly fast tracked through the French court system, appearing before the court in Boulogne-sur-Mer on Wednesday, December 23. The source said that the man has now been remanded in custody in France, awaiting another hearing on February 1, 2021.

Channel tunnel Wikimedia Commons

The Channel Tunnel is used by Eurostar passenger trains and the Eurotunnel Shuttle for vehicles, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 100mph.

It has been estimated that the disruption to traffic caused as a result of the incident cost Channel Tunnel operator Eurotunnel an approximate £45,000 in lost revenue.

This is said to be only the second known incident of its kind, occuring despite largescale security measures in place at the undersea facility.