Man Arrested After Using Flamethrower To Settle Parking Dispute

by : Shola Lee on : 11 Dec 2021 11:38
Man Arrested After Using Flamethrower To Settle Parking DisputeAlamy

A Florida man has been arrested after reportedly using a flamethrower to settle a parking dispute.

As per court records, Andre Abrams, 57, is accused of pointing a flamethrower at a car with three teenagers inside and is facing three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intending to kill.

Police car (Alamy)Alamy

He posted a bond of $15,000 last week, while prosecutors decide whether to formally proceed and file charges.

Thankfully no one was injured during the incident.

Ashley Gainey, a mother of one of the teens in the car said that Abrams’ flamethrower was a regular feature in their area.

She said:

​​When he shoots it, it lights the whole road up. It’s like it’s daylight outside. He’ll do it in the middle of the night.

Reportedly, the flamethrower is an XM42 Lite Flamethrower and can shoot flames up to 20 feet.

Flamethrower (Alamy)Alamy
Abrams admitted that the incident followed a long dispute over parking with a nearby family.

Abrams said:

This family, how could I say this — the worst thing that could ever happen to a neighbourhood. They’ve had issues with other residents, and it needs to be brought to light.

Amari Singleton, the driver of the car that Abrams allegedly pointed the flamethrower at, managed to escape the spraying fire.

According to police, Singleton said ‘you better not burn up my car’, while Gainey said Abrams ‘was still shooting’ the flamethrower towards them after she came to see what was going on.

The case is ongoing.

