Man Arrested As Bomb Disposal Squad Called To Queen’s Edinburgh Palace

by : Julia Banim on : 24 Mar 2021 14:30
Man Arrested As Bomb Disposal Squad Called To Queen’s Edinburgh PalacePA Images

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a bomb disposal squad was called to Palace of Holyroodhouse the Queen’s official Edinburgh residence, after reports of a suspicious item.

Officers were called to Holyroodhouse at approximately 8.50pm on the evening of March 23. The item was reportedly made safe following an examination by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

HolyroodhousePA Images

Police vehicles were spotted parked outside entrances to the Scottish palace, which is located bottom of the city’s Royal Mile, at the opposite end to the historic Edinburgh Castle

Officers were also seen carrying long sticks which they used to comb through the forecourt and grass outside the imposing building.

As reported by The Scotsman, a representative for Police Scotland has since given the following statement:

We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.

Following examination by explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), it was made safe. A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.

HolyroodhousePA Images

As per the Royal Family’s official website, Holyroodhouse is the Monarchy’s official residence in Scotland, and has been home to members of the royal family for more than 500 years.

Originally built as a monastery back in 1128, Holyroodhouse is closely associated with some of Scotland’s most iconic historic figures, including Mary, Queen of Scots and Bonnie Prince Charlie.

Nowadays, the Palace is a focus for various national celebrations and events, including The Queen’s annual ‘Holyrood Week’, which typically runs from the end of June up to the beginning of July.

HolyroodhousePA Images

More to follow.

