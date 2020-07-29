Colorado Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Shooting Of Two Black Lives Matter Protesters

Jefferson County/PA

A Colorado man has been arrested and tentatively charged with four counts attempted murder after shooting two Black Lives Matter protesters during a demonstration in Aurora.

Samuel Young, 23, was among hundreds of protesters gathered on Interstate 225 on Saturday, July 25, to protest the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after being stopped by police in the area last year.

Police had barricaded the road to prevent cars using it, but a Jeep managed to get through the barricades and hurtled towards the crowd of activists.

Young had been spotted among the protesters openly carrying a weapon that a witness described as an ‘old school wild west gun’, CBS4 reports, and when the Jeep broke through the barrier he opened fire towards it.

The car didn’t hit anyone, but Young’s rash actions injured two protesters, one of whom was shot in the leg, while the other had a very near miss with a bullet grazing his head.

A witness said Young ‘entered a state of shock’ after firing the gun, and that it appeared he ‘was horrified at what he did’.

Some protesters have argued the 23-year-old was attempting to save lives by stopping the Jeep, but police have disagreed, with Deputy Chief Harry Glidden commenting: ‘It was the most reckless thing I have seen in a long time.’

He added:

It’s the height of somebody doesn’t know how to handle a firearm. It’s not the place to pull a gun and randomly shoot it.

A number of those gathered at the scene snapped pictures of Young following the incident and turned them over to police, who published them and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

One woman came across a picture on Instagram and told CBS4 she recognised Young from when she was a freshman at the University of Colorado, where he had apparently worked in a residence hall.

She commented:

I am very, very supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement so it was really upsetting.

Young, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, was arrested at his home on Monday and has been tentatively charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the driver of the Jeep sped towards the protesters, and the driver has hired an attorney to help defend him. The lawyer said his client had been dubbed a ‘white supremacist’ and a ‘terrorist’ in the wake of his actions; names that the lawyer claimed ‘couldn’t be further from the truth.’

Police are continuing the investigation.