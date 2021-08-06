Man Arrested For Flying Drone Into World Trade Center To Make His YouTube ‘Pop Off’

They interview me, ask me a few questions: where am I from, what am I doing, why am I in New York and just the series of events that took place and everything. I’ve been asked the same questions more than I can count on two hands so they can confirm I’m not BS-ing my story and I’m here to do what I said I was doing.

Everybody was a good sport. I didn’t give the cops a hard time, and they didn’t give me a hard time. They just had to check that I was doing what I said I was doing.