unilad
Advert

Man Arrested For Flying Drone Into World Trade Center To Make His YouTube ‘Pop Off’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 06 Aug 2021 11:07
Man Arrested For Flying Drone Into World Trade Centre To Make His YouTube 'Pop Off'adamismai1/Instagram

A Dallas, Texas, man found himself in police custody for unknowingly flying a drone into the World Trade Center complex.

On August 2, Adam Ismail, aged 22, crashed his drone into 7 World Trade Center while filming footage for his YouTube channel. The self-described ‘CEO, Crypto Investor, and Videographer/Photographer’ managed to get his DJA Air 2s drone, which costs $1,200 (USD), stuck in window panels on the third floor of the building.

Advert

Speaking about what he was doing, Ismail said, ‘I was making a personal travel video to show my followers on social media. I post on Instagram. I need to make my YouTube pop off.’

After crashing his expensive drone, Ismail went to the building to see if he could get it back, FStoppers reports. The staff at the desk, however, the building’s manager and chief engineer informed him that the drone was unlikely to be returned.

A group of three or four police officers then met Ismail. The Instagram user told his followers what happened next:

Advert

They interview me, ask me a few questions: where am I from, what am I doing, why am I in New York and just the series of events that took place and everything. I’ve been asked the same questions more than I can count on two hands so they can confirm I’m not BS-ing my story and I’m here to do what I said I was doing.

Everybody was a good sport. I didn’t give the cops a hard time, and they didn’t give me a hard time. They just had to check that I was doing what I said I was doing.

After this, a counter-terrorism authority questioned Ismail and he noted that he had to stand around for a number of hours. The FBI then contacted him and scheduled an interview.

New York Daily News reported that Port Authority Police Department issued Ismail with a small summons for violating the city code preventing personal drone use.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Juventus Women’s Team Slammed For Incredibly Racist Photo
News

Juventus Women’s Team Slammed For Incredibly Racist Photo

It’s Been 35 Years Since The Worst Marvel Movie Ever Made
Featured

It’s Been 35 Years Since The Worst Marvel Movie Ever Made

‘Racist’ CEO Exposed For Allegedly Refusing To Hire Black People
News

‘Racist’ CEO Exposed For Allegedly Refusing To Hire Black People

Mum Deletes Influencer Daughter’s Social Media Accounts With 1.7 Million Followers
Life

Mum Deletes Influencer Daughter’s Social Media Accounts With 1.7 Million Followers

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, drone, New York, Now, US

Credits

New York Daily News and 2 others

  1. New York Daily News

    Texas tourist flies drone into 7 World Trade Center: ‘Now I’ve got a great New York story’

  2. Instagram

    adamismai1

  3. FStoppers

    Man Arrested After Flying Drone Into World Trade Center to Make His 'YouTube Pop Off'

 