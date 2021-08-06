Man Arrested For Flying Drone Into World Trade Center To Make His YouTube ‘Pop Off’
A Dallas, Texas, man found himself in police custody for unknowingly flying a drone into the World Trade Center complex.
On August 2, Adam Ismail, aged 22, crashed his drone into 7 World Trade Center while filming footage for his YouTube channel. The self-described ‘CEO, Crypto Investor, and Videographer/Photographer’ managed to get his DJA Air 2s drone, which costs $1,200 (USD), stuck in window panels on the third floor of the building.
Speaking about what he was doing, Ismail said, ‘I was making a personal travel video to show my followers on social media. I post on Instagram. I need to make my YouTube pop off.’
After crashing his expensive drone, Ismail went to the building to see if he could get it back, FStoppers reports. The staff at the desk, however, the building’s manager and chief engineer informed him that the drone was unlikely to be returned.
A group of three or four police officers then met Ismail. The Instagram user told his followers what happened next:
They interview me, ask me a few questions: where am I from, what am I doing, why am I in New York and just the series of events that took place and everything. I’ve been asked the same questions more than I can count on two hands so they can confirm I’m not BS-ing my story and I’m here to do what I said I was doing.
Everybody was a good sport. I didn’t give the cops a hard time, and they didn’t give me a hard time. They just had to check that I was doing what I said I was doing.
After this, a counter-terrorism authority questioned Ismail and he noted that he had to stand around for a number of hours. The FBI then contacted him and scheduled an interview.
New York Daily News reported that Port Authority Police Department issued Ismail with a small summons for violating the city code preventing personal drone use.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read