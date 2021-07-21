Man Arrested For Massive Twitter Hack Targeting Biden, Obama, Musk And More
A British man has been arrested for his role in a sweeping Twitter hack that targeted high profile accounts including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and many more.
22-year-old Joseph O’Connor was arrested in Spain on Wednesday after being charged in connection with the hack that was designed to swindle followers of high profile figures out of the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The hack would attempt to have the targeted account’s Twitter followers send bitcoin to a specific address and share a message on their profile that read, ‘I am giving back to my community’.
Other accounts that were targeted include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and Apple.
O’Connor, who was arrested in Estepona by Spanish National Police, is now being sought after by US authorities who will look to have him extradited. The charge he now faces stems from a complaint filed in California federal court, relating to a the hack that illegally compromised 130 Twitter accounts on July 15, 2020.
The hack is not the only charge O’Conner faces, as he is also being accused of stalking a juvenile on the internet as well as breaching user accounts on Snapchat and TikTok.
Twitter released a statement in response to the hack:
‘The social engineering that occurred on July 15, 2020, targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack.
‘A successful attack required the attackers to obtain access to both our internal network as well as specific employee credentials that granted them access to our internal support tools.
‘Not all of the employees that were initially targeted had permissions to use account management tools, but the attackers used their credentials to access our internal systems and gain information about our processes.’
O’Connor, is the third person arrested in connection with the Twitter hack, joining a 17-year-old boy in Florida who was said to be the scheme’s ‘mastermind’. The hack apparently acquired over $100,000 worth of bitcoin from Twitter users.
Topics: News, Apple, Arrest, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Twitter