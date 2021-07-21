Man Arrested For Massive Twitter Hack Targeting Biden, Obama, Musk And More

‘The social engineering that occurred on July 15, 2020, targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack.

‘A successful attack required the attackers to obtain access to both our internal network as well as specific employee credentials that granted them access to our internal support tools.

‘Not all of the employees that were initially targeted had permissions to use account management tools, but the attackers used their credentials to access our internal systems and gain information about our processes.’