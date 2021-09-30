unilad
Man Arrested For Trying To Get Kilo Of Gold Through Customs Up His You Know What

by : Emily Brown on : 30 Sep 2021 08:37
Man Arrested For Trying To Get Kilo Of Gold Through Customs Up His You Know What

A man has been arrested in India after trying to smuggle nearly a kilo of gold paste through an airport by hiding it inside his body. 

Identified as Mohammed Shereef, the traveller was journeying from the Imphal airport, in the northeastern state of Manipur, to the country’s capital New Delhi when he was subject to a search by India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The pre-departure security check involved Shereef being frisked by an officer who discovered the presence of metal in his body. Following initial interrogation, Shereef, from Kozhikode in the southern state of Kerala, was taken to a medical examination room to undergo an X-ray which revealed he was concealing ‘some metallic items in a body cavity.’

Airport security (Alamy)Alamy

Images from the X-ray show large lumps of the gold paste inside Shereef’s rectum, though the traveller apparently told officers he was merely carrying the gold and did not own it, according to The Independent.

Shereef allegedly confessed to carrying gold in the form of paste inside his rectum, after which the agency recovered four packets of yellow metal paste, weighing in total about 909.68g. According to a release from the CISF, the value of the metal is about Rs 4.2mn, or approximately £41,800.

After the material was removed from his body, Shereef was handed over to the airport customs department of Imphal for further interrogation.

Lumps of gold (CSIF)CISF

Speaking to The Independent on condition of anonymity, an officer at the Imphal airport customs department said Shereef was only a carrier of the gold and that the department is investigating his role in its movement.

Shereef remained in the custody of the customs department for 24 hours before being released on bail on Tuesday, September 28. Shereef, who ran a clothing business, has reportedly not been arrested for any similar offences in the state in the past.

    Man arrested for hiding kilo of gold paste inside his body to get it through customs

 