Man Arrested In Connection To Bombing At Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Concert
Four years after the Manchester Arena bombing took place, a man has been arrested in connection with the terror attack.
The harrowing incident took place at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017, when bomber Salman Abedi detonated his homemade device, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds of others.
While Hashem Abedi, the brother of Salman, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of 22 counts of murder for his role in the bombing, another suspect thought to have been involved was apprehended and arrested at Manchester airport when he arrived back in the UK.
The suspect is 24 years old and is from the Fallowfield area of Manchester.
However, it is reported that he is not thought to be Ismail Abedi, the other brother of Salman, who was due to attend an inquiry into the bombing, but proceeded to leave the country, Sky News reports.
According to Greater Manchester Police, under section five of the Terrorism Act (2006), the man was arrested on suspicion of assisting or engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/ assisting others in acts of preparation.
Simon Barraclough, the senior investigating officer for the investigation, stated:
Greater Manchester Police remains firmly committed to establishing the truth surrounding the circumstances of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena – whether that is by supporting the on-going public inquiry or by continuing to pursue leads with regards to the criminal investigation.
Over four years have passed since the atrocity took place but we are unwavering in our dedication to follow each line of enquiry available so that we can provide all those affected by the events at the arena with the answers they rightly deserve.
The suspect has since been detained and remains in custody, where he will be questioned.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Ariana Grande, Manchester, no-article-matching