Man Arrested In His Underwear For Guzzling Wine From Moving Tanker On Highway CBS/Cherokee Freight Lines/Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested after drinking wine from a moving tanker while wearing only his underwear.

Bizarre dashcam footage from the scene shows Gabriel Moreno, 39, jumping onto the back of a moving Cherokee Freight Lines tanker truck as it travelled along Highway 99 in Modesto, California.

Moreno then climbed beneath the truck and opened a valve, before proceeding to drink straight from the tanker. It’s estimated the trucking company lost around 1,000 gallons of wine (approximately 5,000 bottles), the majority of which ended up spilled on the road rather than in Moreno’s mouth.

Watch the surreal footage below:

The footage begins with Moreno, who had been driving a sedan, putting on his hazard lights, and directing the truck driver to pull up to the side of the highway.

Assuming he could have a mechanical problem, the truck driver pulled over. It was then they saw Moreno hop out clad in just his underwear. Moreno can then be seen rushing to the passenger side of the truck where he is obscured from view.

The no doubt puzzled truck driver then pulled back onto the freeway to carry on his journey, however the strange encounter had only just begun.

A second onboard camera then captures the moment Moreno leaps back into view, and onto the back of the truck. Riding on the side of the tanker without shoes or shirt, Moreno can be seen clambering underneath while the truck hits freeway speeds.

Wine Truck Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

As reported by CBS Sacramento, the driver called the California Highway Police after realising the dashboard gauge showed the truck was losing hundreds of gallons of wine.

Modesto CHP officer Tom Olsen told CBS Sacramento:

I’ve listened to thousands and thousands of calls. This one’s up there in the top 10. […] This individual was able to release the wine from under the tanker, and he placed himself underneath the tanker in such a manner, the best way to describe this was somebody doing like snow angels.

Following his extremely dangerous heist, Moreno was later arrested by Modesto CHP officers, but this strange tale doesn’t end there.

After being freed on Wednesday, May 6, Moreno ended up getting back on the wrong side of the law within just ‘moments’ of his release.

According to a Facebook post by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Moreno deliberately got himself rearrested by attempting to steal a company truck which belonged to a landscaping crew.

Moreno had reportedly been ‘distressed’ at having to leave the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center (PSC) without getting a sandwich as part of the standard meal, and had been hoping for a return visit.

It appears he succeeded in his aim, as he ended up back in jail on charges of felony auto theft. It’s unclear whether or not he finally got his sandwich.