Man Awarded $6 Million After Jury Found Detective Completely Made Up Story That Led To Conviction

News and Observer/YouTube

A North Carolina man has been awarded $6 million after spending more than 20 years behind bars for a conviction based on fabricated evidence.

In 1995, Darryl Howard was found guilty of murder and arson in the deaths of Doris Washington, 29, and her 13-year-old daughter Nishonda in 1991. He was handed 80 years in prison, but his sentence was cut short when a Durham County judge exonerated him in 2016, citing prosecutorial misconduct and new DNA evidence.

A year later, he filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Darryl Dowdy, accusing the former Durham detective and others of making up the story which led to his sentence. Dowdy then became the sole defendant in the suit, and was found to have fabricated evidence over the course of his investigation.

‘I am happy about the verdict, but I am kind of upset about the damages. Just imagine, 23 years I stayed in prison,’ Howard told the News and Observer.

Around a year after Washington and Nishonda were killed, Dowdy shared details of the case with Angela Oliver, a sex worker and drug addict with mental health issues.

In an earlier recording played during the 1995 trial, Oliver claimed she’d seen Howard assault Washington and take her upstairs, and later said he had to burn their bodies, despite no physical evidence linking him to the scene.

In August this year, she recanted the statement in a deposition and revealed Dowdy coached her on what to say. Both the tape and Dowdy’s notes on the case are nowhere to be found.

Nick Brustin, an attorney for Howard, said, ‘I think to some extent the racist defence that they have been implementing since the beginning of the ligation has in some ways succeeded. I think the verdict doesn’t value the suffering that Darryl went through.’

Emma Freudenberger, another attorney for Howard, added, ‘It’s a huge number… and you know what? It is not nearly enough.’