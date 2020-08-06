Man Beaten And Robbed Of Life Savings In Shocking Attack

Warning: Distressing Footage

man beaten and robbed of life savings 1 ABC7

A man was beaten and robbed of his life savings in a horrific attack that was caught on camera last week.

Francisco Cornejo, 55, had withdrawn $200,000 from a Chase bank in Huntington Park, California, last Thursday, July 30, when he was approached by a hooded figure in the car park at around 3:30 pm.

Shocking footage of the incident shows the unknown suspect attacking Cornejo, who laid helplessly on the ground as the person ran away with all of his life savings.

You can watch the attack unfold below. Warning, distressing footage:

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who managed to escape the scene after leaving Cornejo with a dislocated shoulder and arm, as well as several nasty-looking bruises and wounds.

Speaking through his attorney, the 55-year-old said the suspect got away with the $200,000 he had just withdrawn from the bank after the sale of his home. The unsuspecting person grabbed Cornejo, pulled his bag and a struggle ensued.

‘He was parked as closely as possible to the bank, knowing he was going to withdraw a large amount of cash,’ lawyer Nathan Soleimani told ABC7. ‘As soon as he got to his car, before he was able to get to his car, he was grabbed and beaten.’

The attorney continued:

He was literally fighting for his life savings. And when he was being beaten he was doing his best to try and retain the bag that he brought with him.

suspect robs man of life savings ABC7

As noted by his attorney, Cornejo didn’t let his money go without a fight, telling Univision 34 Los Angeles: ‘I was fighting for my money because it was something that was the work of a lifetime.’

Cornejo explained that the bag he was carrying that was later stolen by the suspect was ‘a bit bulky’ because the money – 20 packages of $10,000 – ‘barely fit’ inside.

After the suspect took off with the hundreds of thousands of dollars, escaping in a waiting car, Cornejo was taken to Huntington Park Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

‘Thank God he’s alive,’ Soleimani said. ‘His family is grateful he got out of it with just the injuries that he has. At the end of the day, they’re thankful for him being here.’

man robbed of his life savings, left bruised and beaten ABC7

Soleimani said investigators are currently looking at surveillance video from the bank, while a representative from Chase Bank said they’re working with law enforcement.

Cornejo has since said he believes the attack was ‘planned’, stating: ‘They already knew when I was going to arrive and that I was leaving.’

The FBI is now involved in the search for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Huntington Park police.