Man Begs Insulate Britain Supporter To Move So He Can See His Sick Child In Disturbing Footage

@LBC/Twitter

Footage has emerged of an NHS worker begging eco-activists to move so he can see his sick child.

In the video, the NHS worker pleaded with protesters to stop blocking a busy road in central London, so he could get home to see his child.

Advert 10

This comes as Insulate Britain supporters flocked to Vauxhall and Lambeth Bridge on Saturday, November 20 to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members.

Met Police had to shut down the two bridges where protesters were sitting, as they stopped traffic passing between the north and south of London.

With the bridges shut down for five hours, police diverted traffic, which they said was for the ‘safety of all’.

Advert 10

However, these disruptions impacted one NHS worker who was trying to get home to see his sick child.

In the video, the man pleads:

My child is sick. I need to get home to my child… this is really wrong. You’ve got to think about other people as well. I’m not well. How am I going to get home?

Advert 10

In the background of the video, protesters could be heard chanting: ‘what do we want? Climate Justice. When do we want it? Now.’

According to police, by the end of the day, some 30 arrests were made, coming after Public Order Act conditions were imposed on the protest.

Insulate Britain confirmed that it did not organise the protest and that the demonstration was community-led.