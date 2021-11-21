unilad
Man Begs Insulate Britain Supporter To Move So He Can See His Sick Child In Disturbing Footage

by : Shola Lee on : 21 Nov 2021 13:34
Man Begs Insulate Britain Supporter To Move So He Can See His Sick Child In Disturbing Footage@LBC/Twitter

Footage has emerged of an NHS worker begging eco-activists to move so he can see his sick child.

In the video, the NHS worker pleaded with protesters to stop blocking a busy road in central London, so he could get home to see his child.

This comes as Insulate Britain supporters flocked to Vauxhall and Lambeth Bridge on Saturday, November 20 to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members.

Met Police had to shut down the two bridges where protesters were sitting, as they stopped traffic passing between the north and south of London.

With the bridges shut down for five hours, police diverted traffic, which they said was for the ‘safety of all’.

However, these disruptions impacted one NHS worker who was trying to get home to see his sick child.

In the video, the man pleads:

My child is sick. I need to get home to my child… this is really wrong. You’ve got to think about other people as well. I’m not well. How am I going to get home?

In the background of the video, protesters could be heard chanting: ‘what do we want? Climate Justice. When do we want it? Now.’

According to police, by the end of the day, some 30 arrests were made, coming after Public Order Act conditions were imposed on the protest.

Insulate Britain confirmed that it did not organise the protest and that the demonstration was community-led.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Met Police, NHS, no-article-matching, Now

