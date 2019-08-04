Man bleeds to death after bull repeatedly gores him at Spanish festival

Telecinco

A man bled to death after he was knocked down and gored by a young bull at a Spanish festival.

The man, who hasn’t been named in the media, was said to be standing near some steps at the El Pinós fiestas in Alicante when the bull was released into the square.

The animal reportedly thrust its horns into his leg, causing an eight-inch gash in the 26-year-old man’s calf.

He was helped to his feet and given emergency medical treatment from doctors at the venue, before being rushed to Elda Hospital.

However, the injury had affected an artery in the man’s leg and he tragically bled to death while on the operating table.

Town hall officials held a minute’s silence for the man the next morning, and the festival was cancelled the following day out of respect.

After news broke of the man’s death, El Pinós’ mayor, Lázaro Azorín, said he was ‘heartbroken’, adding the festival ‘could not have been sadder.’

As reported by Metro, he said:

I wish to convey my most sincere condolences to the young man’s family at this difficult time.

According to event organiser, Francisco Albert, the man, thought to be from Petrer, was professional working at the festival, who knew the risks associated with working with bulls.

He said:

He certainly wasn’t a novice. The first time the animal got him nothing happened but the second time it trapped him against the steps and that’s when it gored him. It affected an artery and he died on the operating table at hospital after receiving emergency medical attention from doctors here.

A funeral is being held for the 26-year-old today (August 4).

People in Spain are divided over the use of bulls at fiestas, with bull fighting playing a big role in the traditions of Spanish culture dating back centuries.

However, the practice has come under heavy scrutiny in recent years because of the sheer volume of injuries caused to humans and bulls involved.

