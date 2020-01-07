Man Called Kevin Bacon Killed And Partially Eaten By His Date

Warning: Distressing Content

Kevin Bacon Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office/kevinbacon/Instagram

Advert

A 50-year-old man from Michigan stands accused of murder and cannibalism after allegedly killing and mutilating a man he met through a dating app.

On December 28, the naked body of Kevin Bacon, 25, was discovered inside the Bennington Township apartment of murder suspect Mark Latunski. Kevin’s body had reportedly been suspended by the ankles from the ceiling for almost four days.

Latunski later confessed to officers he had stabbed Kevin in the back and slit his throat before cutting off his testicles and eating them.

You can find out more about this story in the following news clip:

Advert

Kevin met with Latunski on Christmas Eve after they connected on mobile dating app Grindr. As reported by Michigan Live, Kevin’s friend and flatmate Michelle Myers was the last person to see him alive.

Kevin had told Michelle he was meeting up with a man from Grindr at around 5pm, and messaged her at 6:12pm to say he would be out for a while and that he was having fun.

Kevin’s dad Karl told Michigan Live how the family became worried about his whereabouts after he failed to show up for Christmas breakfast at 9am. Karl contacted the police at around 5pm the same day.

The following day, officers discovered Kevin’s clothes in a bag on the backseat of his car, with his car keys being the only missing item.

Cannibal Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office

Kevin Bacon Kevin Bacon/Facebook

Kevin worked as a hairstylist, and had also been studying for a degree in psychology at the University of Michigan-Flint.

Advert

Flatmate Michelle – who had known Kevin since fourth grade – told Michigan Live:

Kevin was a colorful, vibrant being both inside and out. He did what he wanted to, when he wanted to, and let very little hold him back. He was attentive and could remember all the small details – even all the ones that you forgot.

The actor Kevin Bacon has paid tribute to Kevin – with whom he shares the exact same name – writing the following message on Instagram:

For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB.

YouTube star and makeup artist Jeffree Star also donated $20,000 towards the costs of Kevin’s funeral after discovering he had been a big fan.

As reported by Fox 2 Detroit, Latunski has since been charged with one count of open murder as well as one count of mutilation of a human body. He has been in custody since the discovery of Kevin’s body at his home.

Latunski’s preliminary examination has been scheduled for January 8, which will be followed by a pretrial hearing on January 14.

Our thoughts are with the family of Kevin Bacon at this difficult time.

You can make a donation to the family of Kevin Bacon here.