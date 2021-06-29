Man Calls In Bomb Threat Because He Didn’t Get Sauce For Chicken McNuggets

Polk County Jail/PA Images

We’ve all been there. You’re pulling away from the McDonald’s drive-thru and you realise they’ve left something out of your order.

It’s a relatively common scenario, but one that could at worst be described as ‘mildly annoying’. Some of us would just accept things and move on with our lives, others might pull over and march back in to demand the extra ketchup they asked for.

But one Iowa man may have taken things a step too far, after he called in a fake bomb threat on a McDonald’s branch that forgot to give him sauce with his Chicken McNuggets.

Pixabay

Robert Golwitzer Jr. was arrested by police in Ankeny, Iowa on Saturday, June 29, after his attempt to get his own back on the staff who messed up his order backfired.

According to local news station WHO13, Golwitzer Jr. called the restaurant after discovering his sauce was missing, and made a series of threats to staff. The very unsatisfied customer reportedly first threatened to punch the employee, before things quickly escalated and he threatened to blow up the restaurant.

PA Images

The McDonald’s branch alerted the police, who arrested Golwitzer Jr. and charged him with making a ‘false report of explosive or incendiary device’, which is a felony crime in the state, per KCCI news.

After spending the night in jail, Golwitzer Jr. was released on bail having admitted making the threatening call.

It’s not clear whether he managed to get his McNugget sauce.

