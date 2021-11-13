unilad
Man Charged After Alleged Chip Shop Death Threat

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Nov 2021 12:06
Man Charged Over Chip Death Threat

A man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to kill a restaurant’s staff members for being unable to serve him hot chips. 

On Friday, November 12, Patrick James Jackson went to John’s Food and Liquor Store on Bennett Street at around 9pm.

Upon being told that the kitchen was closed so he couldn’t get any hot chips, it was alleged that he threatened staff with knives and told them he would kill them if they did not cook him the chips.

Man Charged For Death Threats Over Chips

The police statement noted that staff ‘commenced cooking his order’ out of ‘fearing for their safety’ and also notified police, News.com.au reports.

Minutes later, before Jackson had even received his food, police arrived at the scene and the 24-year-old was arrested.

He had tried to pay for the food with cash and knives, items of which were also seized.

The staff member who had been targeted was reportedly sent home for the weekend, and is expected to return to work on Monday, November 15, according to another employee of the store.

Man Charged over Chip Death Threat

Jackson was charged and refused bail on Friday night, and today, November 13, he will face Perth Magistrates’ Court.

He faces counts of being armed in a way that may cause fear, threatening to kill, and failure to comply with police in giving them his personal details.

