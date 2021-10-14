unilad
Man Charged After Norway Bow And Arrow Attack Leaves Multiple Dead

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Oct 2021 08:49
PA Images

A 37-year-old man has been charged following a deadly bow and arrow attack in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg.

Five people lost their lives and two more were injured after a man wielding a bow and arrow launched an attack inside a Coop Extra supermarket, at approximately 6.13pm local time on Wednesday, October 13. Among those injured was a police officer, who had been off duty at the time.

Police believe the suspect acted alone, and an investigation is now underway to determine whether or not this was an act of terrorism. At the time of writing, the motivations behind the attack remains unclear.

According to a police statement, the suspect is understood to be a Danish citizen who lives in Kongsberg.

The police have reportedly decided to release this statement due to the ‘many rumours circulating on social media about possible perpetrators who cannot be linked to the serious acts’.

Police inspector Øyvind Aas, of the South-East police district, said:

We will return to a more detailed description of the course of events when we have a better overview of what happened. It goes without saying that this is a very serious and extensive situation, and it naturally affects Kongsberg and those who live here.

In a statement to the press, Prime Minister Erna Solberg described reports of the incident as ‘horrifying’, BBC News reports, and has stressed ‘it’s important to emphasise that the police are now in control’.

One witnessed told TV2, per The Guardian, she heard a disturbance in the area, saw a woman take cover and saw ‘a man standing on the corner with arrows in a quiver on his shoulder and a bow in his hand’. They added, ‘Afterwards, I saw people running for their lives.’

The suspect was arrested roughly 30 minutes later after a confrontation with police. Officers say the suspect acted alone, while Kongsberg’s mayor Kari Anne Sand called the attack ‘a tragedy for all those involved’.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

