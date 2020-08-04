Pennsylvania Man Charged After Slapping Burger King Employee Across Face During Rant

@mistergeezy/Twitter

A Burger King customer has been charged after slapping an employee across the face during a heated rant.

Advert

The incident took place at one of the fast food restaurants in Pennsylvania, where the customer, identified as 21-year-old Austin Addison, confronted a male member of staff.

Footage of the scene has been shared widely online, and shows Addison, dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts, leaning over the counter and throwing menus in the air as he shouted.

Take a look at the video below:

Advert

Only part of the altercation was caught on camera, and as a result it’s unclear exactly what sparked the rant. One social media user alleged that Addison had ordered some chicken nuggets from the restaurant, but got angry when he received less than expected.

They wrote:

Apparently, he got shorted some nuggets and said the person working could only count when stealing stuff and was going to get them put in jail (somehow) and the manager had some words with him and he slapped the manager.

Fox News reported that Addison’s outburst was allegedly fuelled by racism, though there is no evidently racist language heard in the video.

Though only one employee could be seen in the footage, Addison appeared to be talking about another worker when he shouted, ‘She should be in f*cking jail for robbery and stealing stuff.’

A woman in the background could be heard responding before the customer continued, ‘She needs to get the f*ck out of here before I get her put in jail for the rest of her life.’

Customer confronts burger king employee @mistergeezy/Twitter

Advert

The male employee tried to put a stop to Addison’s aggression by pointing out that he was on camera, but the customer appeared unconcerned about the fact his actions were being recorded.

He reached out and slapped the employee hard across the face, causing his glasses to fly off, before he turned and stormed out of the restaurant.

Addison, who has since been dubbed by social media users as ‘Burger King Kevin’, was later picked up by police and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, TMZ reports.

Customer slaps burger king employee @mistergeezy/Twitter

There were rumours Addison was fired from his job at Harbor Freight Tools as a result of his actions in the viral video, but a representative for the company said that Addison was no longer an employee there at the time of the incident – though the company made clear they don’t condone his actions.