Man Charged By Police After Massive Gender Reveal Explosion Sparks Earthquake Fears

A man has been charged with disorderly conduct following a massive – and very loud – gender reveal explosion.

Anthony Spinelli of Kingston, New Hampshire, has reportedly been charged in connection with an explosion that could be felt throughout several towns in the area. Even those in the neighbouring state of Massachusetts are said to have felt a shake.

On the evening of April 20, police responded to reports of a loud explosion, with some believing they’d experienced an earthquake. However, officers were in for a surprise when they discovered the real cause of the trembling.

As first reported by the New Hampshire Union Leader, the police headed up to Torromeo quarry where the noise appeared to be coming from.

It was here that they discovered a group who had gathered for gender reveal party. Those present readily admitted that they had indeed set off explosives as a means of revealing the gender of an unborn baby boy in dramatic fashion.

The source of the explosion was 80lb worth of Tannerite, with the family at the heart of the drama having believed the quarry to be the safest spot for the occasion.

Tannerite is a brand of binary explosive targets used for firearms practice, and can usually be purchased over the counter. It’s known to be a popular choice for target practice, as it produces a loud bang as well as a puff of smoke when shot at.

As reported by NBC Boston, local residents have claimed their homes were rocked by the blast, with some even reporting damage to their properties, cracks in foundations and tap water turning brown.

Sara Taglieri, who lives close to the quarry, told NBC Boston:

We heard this god-awful blast. It knocked pictures off our walls… I’m all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme.

Although this explosion did indeed cause ‘public alarm’, fortunately no injuries have been reported as a result. It’s understood that Spinelli turned himself in to police, and he is said to be cooperating with the authorities.

Gender reveal parties can be a fun way to bring family and friends together, creating a bit of extra excitement in the run-up to a new arrival.

However, I cannot stress enough that – if you are ever tempted to make your baby’s gender reveal memorable – you really should just buy a nice cake or some confetti balloons or something. Causing mass panic in the surrounding area absolutely isn’t necessary.