Man Charged Over Mac Miller’s Death ‘Scared He’ll Die In Prison’

A man charged in connection with Mac Miller’s death has said he’s ‘scared he’ll die in prison’, according to official court documents.

Court documents filed with the Los Angeles Federal Court name Cameron James Pettit, 28, from the Hollywood Hills, as being charged in connection with the 26-year-old’s tragic death.

Mac – real name Malcolm McCormick – died of a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol on September 7, last year.

Pettit has been charged with the distribution of a controlled substance, a drug trafficking charge that carries up to 20 years in federal prison.

The documents say a complaint, written by DEA Special Agent Tommy Fung, was filed to prosecutors in the Central District of California US Attorney’s Office on September 4.

It’s claimed the 28-year-old gave Mac oxycodone pills which were counterfeit and contained traces of fentanyl, which were found in the musician’s system.

The court documents reveal some of the Instagram messages Pettit exchanged with friends after Mac’s death and with Mac himself prior to his death.

According to the affadavit, a message from Pettit to a friend said:

I think I should probably not post anything …just to be smart.

Another supposedly read:

I am not great… Most likely I will die in jail.

The messages were obtained by federal investigators through a warrant.

As per the documents, just days after the rapper’s death, Pettit messaged a friend saying:

Nothing has happened yet…but it might.

Later in the same conversation, he said:

I’m gonna get off the grid…move to another country.

Pettit has since deleted his original Instagram and started a new handle.

An associate of Pettit, Mia Johansson, has also been named in the documents. She still has a public Instagram profile, which contains photos of Pettit.

As per Heavy, US Attorney for the Central District of California Nick Hanna said in a statement:

Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer – which is being proven every day in America. Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths.

DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Daniel Comeaux added:

While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force. Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system.

According to court documents, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Tommy Fung alleges that Pettit indirectly delivered pills to Miller two days prior to his death on September 5. His associate, Johansson, is said to have sent the pills via a sex worker called Karla Amador, who also goes by the name of Carolina Cortez.

The affidavit revealed messages, believed to be between Mac Miller and Johansson, in which Mac asks to ‘cop’, which the court alleges is a term used to mean buy drugs.

After Pettit allegedly told Mac he was working so couldn’t deliver, the rapper is said to have messaged Johansson saying, ‘are you close to the cribbo.’

The documents claim she replied, ‘Huh?…I’m at my house why wats up hun,’ to which Mac said, ‘cam (Pettit) just at work another 30.’

Johansson allegedly told Mac, ‘I’m out love,’ which is believed to reference she’s out of drugs.

‘Do you want me to see if my other boy can come now or you waiting for Cameron,’ she reportedly continued.

It’s claimed Mac responded, ‘See what the deal with him is…just need a quick g.’

The complaint says that Miller also paid Johansson for drugs Pettit supplied.

Pettit has two previous drug arrests in Placer County, California, where he grew up, dating back to 2010.

As reported by Heavy, he was charged with false identification to a police officer, possession of a switch-blade knife and felony possession of a designated controlled substance in January 2010.

Pettit pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which he had already served, and three years of probation.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.