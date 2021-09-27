Man Charged With Murder Of Sabina Nessa

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge Koci Selamaj, 36, with one count of murder.

The charge relates to the murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on Friday, 17 September 2021.

The CPS London Homicide Unit authorised the charge following a review of a file of evidence received from the Metropolitan Police Service. The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on 28 September 2021.