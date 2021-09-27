Man Charged With Murder Of Sabina Nessa
A man has been charged with the murder of south London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.
Sabina, 28, was murdered as she walked to meet a friend at the Depot bar in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village, on the evening of Friday September, 17.
A dog walker discovered Sabina’s body the following day, close to Cator Park’s OneSpace community centre on Kidbrooke Park Road, hidden beneath a pile of leaves.
Police arrested Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, early on the morning of Sunday, September 26, as per a statement released by the Metropolitan Police.
Selamaj has today (Monday, September, 27) been charged with the murder of Sabina, and it’s expected that he will make his first court appearance soon.
Lisa Ramsarran, of the Crown Prosecution Service, has given the following statement on the matter:
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge Koci Selamaj, 36, with one count of murder.
The charge relates to the murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on Friday, 17 September 2021.
The CPS London Homicide Unit authorised the charge following a review of a file of evidence received from the Metropolitan Police Service. The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on 28 September 2021.
Ramsarran continued:
The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.
It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.
Just days before the arrest, on Friday, September 24, hundreds of people gathered together to hold a vigil for the beloved primary school teacher.
During the vigil, organised by the group Reclaim These Streets, those in attendance lit candles in Sabina’s memory, standing in Pegler Square where she should have met her friend safely on the night of her death.
Addressing the crowds, Sabina’s sister Jebina Yasmin Islam described her as ‘an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early’.
She continued:
Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words. No family should go through what we are going through.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Sabina Nessa at this difficult time.
Anyone with information or any witnesses are being asked to call police on 101, reference 5747/18. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
