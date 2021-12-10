Man Claiming To Be The ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ Sends Letters To TV Stations

Alamy

A person claiming to be the ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ has sent letters to a number of TV stations in upstate New York, prompting an FBI investigation.

The Bureau’s Albany field office has reportedly contacted news organisations in the city urging them to avoid opening similar letters in order to preserve possible forensic evidence. It’s not clear what the content of the letters was, or which stations they were sent to.

According to the Albany Times-Union, which did not receive a letter, the FBI does not believe there is a threat to the local community, but refused to comment further on the investigation into the letters, the contents of which have not been revealed.

As the newspaper noted, the history of the Zodiac Killer has some links to Albany, with the Times-Union itself having received a coded message from the self-proclaimed killer in 1973.

The letter read, in part:

YOU Were WRONG I AM NOT DEAD OR IN THE HOSPITAL I AM ALIVE AND WELL AND IM GOING TO START KILLING AGAIN Below is the NAME AND LOCATION OF MY NEXT VICTIM But you had Better hurry because I’m going to kill her August 10th at 5 P.M. when the shifts change. ALBANY is A nice Town.

No murders linked to the Zodiac Killer were recorded in Albany, however one of his victims, Elizabeth Ferrin, had previously lived in Albany, with a one-time suspect in the case, Richard Gaikowski, having been an editor at the Albany-based Knickerbocker News.

News of the letters comes after a group of former detectives and private investigators claimed to have identified the mysterious Zodiac Killer as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

Yet local law enforcement officials in San Francisco were quick to pour cold water on the apparent breakthrough, with one officer telling the San Francisco Chronicle the identification was based primarily on ‘circumstantial evidence’.