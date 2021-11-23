Man Convicted Of Amanda Knox’s Roommate’s Murder Has Been Let Out Of Prison Early

Alamy

Rudy Guede, the man convicted of the murder of student Meredith Kercher, has finished his sentence early.

The sexual assault and murder of the UK exchange student took place on November 1, 2007, in Perugia, Italy.

The 34-year-old was later convicted of the murder, with Kercher’s flatmate, Amanda Knox, and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, having spent four years in an Italian prison before they were acquitted.

While Knox and her former boyfriend were acquitted on appeal, Guede was handed a 30-year sentence which was reduced to 16 years, before he was granted early release.

Guede was set to be released in January, however, he was allowed to leave early by magistrates in Viterbo city, BBC reports.

Guede’s lawyer, Fabrizio Ballarini, said:

My initial thoughts are with Meredith Kercher’s family who’ve been confronted by this painful affair.

Kercher was killed while on exchange in Italy from Leeds University. She had been in Perugia for three months and just days after her murder, Guede travelled from Perugia to Germany.

Guede was convicted after his fingerprints were found at the crime scene, however, he has maintained that he is not guilty of the young woman’s murder. Kercher’s family are still hesitant that they’ll never know what truly happened.

In 2017, Guede was given partial release and was noted as being ‘calm and socially well integrated’ by his lawyer.

In the past year, he has worked as a librarian at the criminological studies centre in Viterbo and has been volunteering for a charity called Caritas.

According to a teacher at the centre, since his early release, Guede just wants to be forgotten by the media and public.

