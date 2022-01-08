Man Covered In Hand Sanitiser Bursts Into Flames After Police Use Stun Gun On Him

CATSKILL POLICE DEPARTMENT

Shocking footage has been released showing a man burst into flames after a police officer’s taser ignited with the hand sanitiser the man had rubbed over his body.

Jason Jones, 29, died last month – six weeks after the incident took place in a police station in the town of Catskill.

Now, Attorney General Letitia James has released the footage as part of an investigation into Jones’ death.

NY Attorney General

While there is no audio, in the footage Jones can be seen walking around the station. Around 30 seconds in, a shirtless Jones grabs a bottle of sanitiser from a table and sprays it over his body.

One of the three police officers present then aims a taser at Jones before firing it. Jones is not on camera while this happens but a bright light appears soon after and the officers move away.

Jones then appears on camera, his head and shoulders engulfed in flames. After Jones falls over, the officers flee the room.

NY Attorney General

When the police officers return, the flames have gone out and Jones is on his knees, with red marks on his body. According to Newsweek, Jones was on fire for around 25 seconds.

After the incident, the 29-year-old was transferred to the New York Upstate Medical University Hospital burn unit. He spent six weeks in intensive care before his life support was turned off, according to Jones’ family attorney.

Since the incident, a probe has been launched and an autopsy to be held to determine what role the stun gun played in Jones’ death.

According to Catskill police Chief Dave Darling, he thought the officers ‘were afraid [Jones] was going to hurt himself, and that’s what started it’.